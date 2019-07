SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) - A Summerville resident is hoping that the public can help him find his stolen trailer that had thousands of dollars of tools inside it, nearly three years after a different trailer was stolen from him, at the same location.

Glenn Powell's 20-foot, grey, Diamond Cargo trailer was reported stolen around 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28 from the Morningstar Storage unit location at 4400 Ladson Road. In September 2016, a similar trailer was stolen from him, back when the location was operating as Devon Self Storage.