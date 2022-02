PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Midway Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on Ocean Highway and Blackgum Road.

One person was extracted from the car and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The crash, which happened around 11:00 a.m., is under control. One lane is open in both directions of Highway 17.

Drivers are asked to utilize Kings River Road.