CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Thousands of gallons of sewage spilled into a James Island creek earlier this month after a sewer main broke, according to officials.

A fisherman on the bridge over Ellis Creek alerted Charleston Water System (CWS) to the spill on the morning of March 8 and crews were able to stop the spill by about 12:30 p.m. that same day.

An estimated 9,600 gallons of wastewater was spilled during those hours, CWS spokesperson Mike Saia said. He added that the entire volume of the spill cannot be determined because it is unknown exactly when the break occurred.

An inspection found that the 16-inch main was raised by two feet and moved laterally by about four feet, which officials said may be indicative of the main being pulled by a large boat, causing the break.

Bacteria levels in the creek returned to normal on March 14, meaning it is again safe to participate in recreational activities such as swimming, fishing, and shrimping.

Drivers should not expect any further road closures in the area as crews continue repairing the broken main.

The work is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.