Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Airport officials are reminding travelers to leave early for their flights ahead of Thanksgiving; a busy travel day is expected at Charleston International Airport.

The airport saw long lines for security and at the Breeze Airways bag check earlier this morning Airport. Officials said 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. was expected to be the busiest time at the airport Wednesday.

As holiday travelers prepare for their flight, it’s important to give yourself enough time to find parking, check your bag, and get through TSA. Another way to speed up your travel process is by using the airport bag check-n-go services by the curb or in the parking garage.

If you want to make sure you’re packing all the right things in your carry-on bag, there’s a full list of what you can bring through security on the TSA website.

Officials say if you follow all the t-s-a requirements, security should be a fairly quick process.

“Just a regular TSA check-in line was about a 7-minute wait time for processing through TSA. If you’re in the TSA Precheck Program it’s about 3-minutes too. So of course we know with the holiday season that’s going to bump the numbers up just with the sheer amount of volume of folks. But expectations is, we’re probably maybe 10 to 15-minutes might get you from beginning to end in getting through,” said Deputy Executive Director and Chief Communications Officer, Spencer Pryor.

