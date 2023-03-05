WANDO, S.C. (WCBD) – Cainhoy Fire & Rescue is investigating a large house fire that left one person injured Sunday morning in Wando.

According to Cainhoy Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Victoria Road at 4:25 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home.

Upon initial entry to the home, crews were forced out due to extreme conditions.

Officials confirmed that the residents of the home were out of town.

The fire department switched to defense mode to combat the flames.

Crews contained the fire just before 6:00 am.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Cainhoy Fire & Rescue deemed the home a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.