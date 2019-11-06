Officials in Williamsburg County identify deceased body found in a ditch

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating after a deceased body was found in a ditch.

Deputies responded to Secondary288/Coopertown Road on Monday after being notified about the body.

The body was sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.

Through an investigation, authorities were able to identify the deceased individual as Alphonza Porchea of Nesmith, SC. Deputies were told by family members that Porchea had not been seen since Sunday.

After a brief search of the neighborhood, deputies say family members began to search the shoulders of the highway where Porchea was discovered lying in a ditch on his side, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.