FILE | A look at Edisto Beach on Monday, July 3, 2023 via News 2 Skyview

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A male swimmer has died following an apparent drowning on Edisto Beach, officials tell News 2.

Emergency crews were dispatched Sunday afternoon to beach access #1 off Palmetto Boulevard after receiving reports of a drowning victim being pulled out of the water.

Chief Daniel Seyle with the Edisto Beach Police Department said arriving units found several people who were administering CPR to an unresponsive adult male.

First responders assisted with CPR until Colleton County Fire Rescue arrived. “Despite the efforts of responders to resuscitate the swimmer, the victim did not survive,” said Chief Seyle.

The death is being investigated by the Edisto Beach Police Department and the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

The victim has not yet been identified.