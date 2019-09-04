Officials issue curfew for midnight until 6 a.m., Thursday morning on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials stated that there will be a curfew in place for the residents of Folly Beach.

The curfew will begin at midnight until 6 a.m. on Thursday morning. The news release stated that the storm surge warnings have been issued from our area. Folly restricted access is underway until after the storm, according to officials.

The following forms of identification will be required to enter the island during restricted access: