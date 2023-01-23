NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A parking alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday ahead of two big comedy shows at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at the Coliseum on Thursday and comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are scheduled to perform on Friday.

Expecting large crowds, officials encourage people to arrive early, carpool, and use rideshare services.

Officials said that when lots reach capacity on Friday, attendees will be directed to off-site parking at the North Charleston Fire Museum and Tanger Outlets.

Parking lots at the Coliseum will open at 4:00 p.m. for both comedy shows.

The Charleston Area Boat Show is also scheduled to take place at the Charleston Area Convention Center from Jan. 27 through Jan. 29.