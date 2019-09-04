Breaking News
Evacuations underway; Hurricane Warning now in effect for portions of the Lowcountry
LIVE TRACK: Dorian now a Category 2 hurricane, warnings issued for SC coast

Officials: Lane reversal operations on I-26 will cease at noon on Wednesday

Officials stated that lane reversal operations on I-26 will cease at noon Wednesday.

Crews can seek shelter at safe locations outside of the storm’s projected path.

