Officials: Lane reversal operations on I-26 will cease at noon on Wednesday

Officials stated that lane reversal operations on I-26 will cease at noon Wednesday.
Lane reversal operations on I-26 in South Carolina will cease at noon Wednesday so that crews can seek shelter at safe locations outside of the storm’s projected path. #Dorian— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) September 4, 2019
