Two people injured in early morning mobile home fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a mobile home fire that left two people injured Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, reports of a structure fire came in on the 4700 block of Brossy Circle in North Charleston at 4:25 a.m. The area is in the Evanston Mobile Home Park.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department report when they arrived on scene there was heavy fire showing from the rear of the home.

One person was able to escape the fire and was found in the front yard, said officials. Firefighters then entered the home and began a fire attack and search.

Firefighters were able to locate a second person in the home and able to rescue them. The occupant was quickly transferred to EMS personnel on the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials have begun a fire investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Firefighters report that the fire was likely causes by an overload electrical circuit.