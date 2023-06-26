CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The International African American Museum is gearing up for its grand opening Tuesday after a weekend full of celebrations.

Even before its doors officially opened, the much-anticipated museum was a must-see on many tourists’ lists.

Henry and Sandra Ford, visiting from Alabama, said they were happy to even take some photos of the outside before catching their flight home.

“This is such a rich, cultural area and we enjoy the opportunity to even gleam the building,” Sandra said.

The Fords said the museum is a symbol of redemption and they’re eager to make a trip back to Charleston to do the full tour.

“We stand on our shoulders and our kids need to know that. When people have a rich history it behooves them to teach it to their children,” Sandra said.

The worldwide attention the museum is getting is no surprise to Charleston’s tourism department.

“There’s been a lot of eyes on our community over the last 6 to 8 months leading up to the opening,” Explore Charleston Director, Doug Warner said.

They expect the unique exhibits and deep history to draw people for the next several months.

“It’s kind of not replicated anywhere else in the world to tell the entire story of transatlantic and middle passage through civil rights into today,” Warner said.

The hope is that this museum will bring healing to everyone who steps inside.

Warner said, “We’ve got some difficult history, and it should be our community that teaches the rest of the country how to do this better, and the museum is certainly part of that.”

Tickets to the museum are $19.95 for adults, $9.95 for kids and seniors, and free for kids under 6.

Guests are required to have scheduled visits, so people are encouraged to plan ahead.