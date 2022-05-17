GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The man who raped and then killed a teenager from New York while she was on spring break in Myrtle Beach 13 years ago confessed to the crime and told authorities where her remains were located.

Raymond Moody was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice on May 4, 2022. The remains of Brittanee Drexel, 17, were found in a wooded area of Georgetown County just days later, on May 11.

Drexel’s remains were identified through dental records, according to investigators. Moody was then charged with murder, kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct for her death and disappearance.

Moody is a registered sex offender in South Carolina, and in 2009, he was convicted of a sex offender registry violation, according to a background check. He was also convicted in 2008 of indecent exposure and public disorderly conduct.

He was convicted in 1983 of kidnapping, rape, and sexual misconduct with a minor in California, according to the background check.

Details about what led to Moody’s confession were not provided.