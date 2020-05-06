Officials recover man’s body after possible drowning late Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department said its dive team has recovered a man’s body after responding to a possible drowning late Tuesday night.

Officials say the body was recovered at a dock area near Royal Assembly Drive which is off Clements Ferry Road.

Crews first responded to investigate the possible drowning of an 18-year-old male just after 8:30 p.m.

The Charleston Police Department Marine Unit and Charleston County Fire and Rescue were called to the scene.

A name of the victim will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office at a later time.