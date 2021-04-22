Officials report more than 400 without power in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are working to restore power to more than 400 people in the North Charleston area.

According to the Dominion Energy outage map, there are nearly 412 outages as of 5:54 a.m. near Matilda Dunston Elementary School in a North Charleston neighborhood just off of Remount Rd.

We are unaware of what caused the outage, but officials are working to restore it within the area.

Restoration time is expected to be around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.