CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With Hurricane Dorian approaching the coast of South Carolina, the Lowcountry should be expecting power outages.

Officials with the Dominion Energy have stated that several outages have already been issued in the early afternoons on Wednesday.

Dominion Energy:

Charleston County: 352 outages

Berkeley County: 263 outages

Beaufort County: 1,063 outages