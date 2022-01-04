Three residents, dog escape home after early morning structure fire in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. Andrews Fire Department is responding to a reported house fire in West Ashley.

Officials report that at 2:33 a.m. firefighters from St. Andrews and the City of Charleston were dispatched to a structure fire on Lamb St. in West Ashley.

Firefighters arrived and found a working fire inside a one-story, single family home with three residents and a pet dog home at the time of the fire, but all were able to escape with no injuries, said officials with the St. Andrews Fire Department.

Fire crews began fire attack, but a false roof above the original roof of the home made it difficult to gain access to the bulk of the fire.

Crews brought the fire under control in approximately an hour, said officials.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.