Gov. McMaster issues mandatory evacuation for coastal communities effective noon Monday SCHOOLS CLOSED: Tri-county schools to close for Hurricane Dorian, evacuations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – During a press conference Sunday evening, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered mandatory evacuations and lane reversals for most of the Lowcountry.

To help with the evacuation process, and because many schools serve as evacuation shelters, schools across the Lowcountry will be closed beginning Tuesday and will remain closed until the storm threat passes.

The following counties will begin closings for school and state government offices on Tuesday, September 3.

  • Jasper County
  • Beaufort County
  • Colleton County
  • Charleston County
  • Dorchester County
  • Berkeley County
  • Georgetown County
  • Horry County

Government offices in coastal counties will also be closed until given the all-clear to re-open.

