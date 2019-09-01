SCHOOLS CLOSED: Tri-county schools to close for Hurricane Dorian, evacuations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – During a press conference Sunday evening, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered mandatory evacuations and lane reversals for most of the Lowcountry.
To help with the evacuation process, and because many schools serve as evacuation shelters, schools across the Lowcountry will be closed beginning Tuesday and will remain closed until the storm threat passes.
The following counties will begin closings for school and state government offices on Tuesday, September 3.
- Jasper County
- Beaufort County
- Colleton County
- Charleston County
- Dorchester County
- Berkeley County
- Georgetown County
- Horry County
Government offices in coastal counties will also be closed until given the all-clear to re-open.