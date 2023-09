DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching Friday afternoon for a child who went missing from an apartment complex off Ladson Road.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and crews from Dorchester County Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a missing 3-year-old at the Coopers Ridge Apartments.

Details are limited; however, law enforcement is actively searching the area for the child.