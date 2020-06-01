Officials speak out about protests turning violent

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Local government officials are speaking out regarding the protests that later turned violent.

Congressman Joe Cunningham said that the Holy City has seen racism simmering beneath the surface for years and further mentioned the shooting death of Walter Scott and the Charleston church shooting.

Cunningham believes the answer is conversation and legislation.

Representative Jim Clyburn made a statement regarding the protests. “Let’s start organizing now. Let’s join the mayors of Chicago and Columbia, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, the plethora of civil and human rights groups and the millions of people across the country who are organizing to make their displeasures known at the ballot box in November.”

Senator Tim Scott also tweeted that the violence will not be tolerated. “Protest, be heard, be seen, and be peaceful. Stand for justice and George Floyd, but please do it in order. How we conduct ourselves creates a path for the future. #SCStrong”