Officials: Stolen Jeep involved in vehicle pursuit, crashed into tree Tuesday in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit came to an end after a Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into a tree and overturned Tuesday afternoon in Dorchester County.

Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the Jeep struck a tree and then ran into a ditch on N. Cedar Street and W 7th N Street in Summerville. The car also overturned, according to deputies.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies recognized an individual as being wanted, ran tags on the vehicle, and discovered that it had been stolen.

Three people, including the driver and a passenger, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the same vehicle was involved in four other collisions around Summerville, including along Dubose School Road, Orangeburg Road, and Central Avenue at Lakepoint Avenue.

“We have now learned both subjects in the fleeing vehicle had outstanding warrants and are in custody,” said Lt. Rick Carson with DCSO.

An investigation is ongoing.