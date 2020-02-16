Ohio man charged after shooting pellet gun at houses and cars in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An Ohio man is facing several charges after deputies say he caused damage after shooting a pellet air gun at multiple homes and vehicles.

Investigators say this incident happened on the 200 block of Pickens Street on Saturday, February 15.

Tannar Riley Diehl, 26, is facing charges including Assault and Battery-3rd Degree, Malicious Injury to Personal Property, Malicious Injury to Real Property, and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Diehl’s first court date is set for April 14.