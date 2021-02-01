Old Slave Mart Museum extends hours for Black History Month, now open on Sundays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In honor of Black History Month, the Old Slave Mart Museum will be open 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays plus their regular hours throughout the month of February.

Due to the pandemic, admission to the museum is restricted to 25 visitors per hour and all staff and visitors must wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

The Old Slave Mart, located at 6 Chalmers St., was once part of a complex of buildings known as Ryan’s Mart that occupied the land between Chalmers and Queen Streets.

Owned and operated by City of Charleston, the Old Slave Mart Museum recounts the story of Charleston’s role in the slave trade.

Admission to the museum is $8 for adults and $5 for seniors, students, teachers and military personnel.