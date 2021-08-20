Old Village neighbors oppose plans to turn community park into parking lot

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A community gathering spot in Mount Pleasant’s Old Village is set to become a parking lot for heavy equipment.

Neighbors say they were given no notice that Patty Speights Park will be used to store equipment over the next year for an upcoming road project.

“I couldn’t believe that there were no notices,” said Terry George, whose yard borders the park on Reid Street. “Nobody really told us anything until a week ago when I found out.”

Neighbors are upset because the park is used as a place for children’s birthday parties, sports games, and a safe way for students to get to school.

Students at Mount Pleasant Academy walk to school from the park after getting dropped off by their parents.

“There is a documented procedure for arrival and dismissal and independent walker is one of them. It is critical to get all the students in and off the campus safely,” said neighbor Kelly Cleveland.

Neighbors fear that having heavy equipment at the park would make it a dangerous place for children.

“I’m afraid of all the noise in combination of the safety for my children in combination for all the children who use this park to play in,” said Blake Barbre.

Neighbors suggest having the equipment parked at locations that would not bring as much traffic to the Old Village and be a safer option for children.

“I think there are other options that the town hasn’t vetted completely out,” said Barbre.

Proposals include the site of the old Mount Pleasant water tower, the baseball fields at Mount Pleasant Academy in front of the Mount Pleasant Waterworks building, the field behind Mount Pleasant First Baptist Church, and James B. Edwards Park.

News 2 reached out to Mount Pleasant Public Services for comment and has not yet heard back.