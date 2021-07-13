Old water tower in Mount Pleasant to be dismantled, become artificial reef

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A water tower in Mount Pleasant’s Old Village will be dismantled next week.

The tower will be taken down in sections beginning next Tuesday morning. Deconstruction will last through the early evening.

There will be new life for the old structure; the tower will be used to create an artificial reef – called the Mount Pleasant Reef – off Capers Island, thanks in part to a $10,000 grant.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources inspected the tower and signed off on its use as an artificial reef.

A portion of Simmons Street, from Morrison to King, will be closed to traffic during that time.