Olympian Raven Saunders is ‘Unstoppable’ in Gatorade’s new short film

United States’ Raven Saunders competes in a qualifying round of the women’s shot putduring the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston native, track and field star, and now Olympian Raven Saunders is featured in Gatorade’s short film, “Unstoppable.”

Saunders also won Gatorade’s National Girls Track & Field Player of the Year for 2013 – 2014.

Gatorade’s National Player of the Year is awarded to leading athletes who achieve in the classroom and excels in their communities.

Past winners include Peyton Manning, Sydney McLaughlin, Jayson Tatum and many other sports stars.

In the film, Saunders tells her story of persevering through pain, doubts and uncertainty. She mentions her battle with depression and is frank about mental health. She is featured with Trayvon Bromell, a fellow Gatorade National Player of the Year winner.