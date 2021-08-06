Olympian Raven Saunders will return to Charleston on Saturday after competing in Tokyo

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 01: Raven Saunders of Team United States celebrates with her silver medal during the medal ceremony for the Women’s Shot Put on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Editor’s note: News 2 has learned Saunders will return home on Saturday. We’re told the airline was unable to make accommodations on the same flight.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Olympian Raven Saunders will return home to Charleston on Saturday after competing in Tokyo.

Raven, along with her sister, Tanzania, will fly into the Charleston International Airport with the body of their mother, Clarissa Saunders.

Clarissa passed away while in Orlando, Fla, just days after watching her daughter win a silver medal in women’s shot put at the Tokyo Olympics. She had been in Orlando for a watch party.

The public is encouraged to welcome Raven as she returns home for her success in the Olympic Games.

Funeral services for Clarissa Saunders have not yet been finalized.