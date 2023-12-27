MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The USS Yorktown aided in recovery efforts for the first crewed spacecraft to successfully orbit the moon when it returned to Earth on December 27, 1968.

Apollo 8 launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Dec. 21 and its capsule made splashdown in the Pacific Ocean following a six-day mission.

The mission provided the first full photo of Earth from space and opened the door for other moon missions, including the Apollo 11 moon landing.

According to the Naval History and Heritage Command, the Apollo 8 mission – which peaked on Christmas Eve – lasted six days and three hours and included 10 moon orbits. The capsule’s recovery was made by HS-4 helicopters from the USS Yorktown.

NASA reports Apollo 8 splashed down at 10:51 a.m. (EST) in the central Pacific approximately 1,000 miles south-southwest of Hawaii.

Left: Apollo 8 capsule floating in the Pacific Ocean after splashdown, with one of the crewmembers being hoisted aboard the recovery helicopter. Right: Apollo 8 astronauts step off the recovery helicopter onto the deck of USS Yorktown. (Photos: NASA)



(27 Dec. 1968) — The Apollo 8 crew stands in the doorway of a recovery helicopter after arriving aboard the carrier USS Yorktown, prime recovery ship for the historic Apollo 8 lunar orbit mission. Left to right, are astronauts Frank Borman, commander; James A. Lovell Jr., command module pilot; and William A. Anders, lunar module pilot. (NASA) RECOVERY – APOLLO 8 – USS YORKTOWN Recovery activities of the Apollo 8 Crew and Command Module (CM)-103 Spacecraft inspection onboard the USS Yorktown. (NASA)

You can learn more about Yorktown’s accomplishments, like the Apollo 8 recovery, and its other missions while touring the ship at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, SC. The Apollo 8 capsule is on display at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, Illinois.