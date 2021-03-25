Once-famed local economist jailed over financial fraud granted early release from federal prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Charleston Southern University economist who pleaded guilty to financial fraud has been released from federal prison.

Al Parish, 63, who gained fame for being a financial expert, was sentenced to federal prison in 2008 after admitting to swindling investors out of nearly $90 million.

The release is based on his deteriorating health.

Court records revealed Parish committed mail fraud and made false statements in a massive financial swindle where he converted funds from hundreds of clients in his investment business to support a lavish lifestyle.

The funds included the life savings of retirees and college funds for his clients’ children.

Records show Parish first filed his motion for compassionate release on April 10, 2020, saying the combined risk of COVID-19 and his chronic medical conditions, constituted extraordinary and compelling reasons for compassionate release.

Initially, the request was denied – the court stating his chronic medical conditions did not meet the threshold requirements for compassionate release.

Parish moved for reconsideration and reported he had contracted the COVID-19 virus. After some back-and-forth, and discovering he was suffering from Stage 3B chronic kidney disease, the court later reversed its decision and allowed the release.

He was originally sentenced to 292 months in prison.