One arrested after an early-morning stand-off in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following an early morning stand-off in Charleston County.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a warrant to an individual on Swallow Drive, but the person refused to come outside and barricaded themselves inside the home.

SWAT team members entered the home around 6:00 a.m. and removed the person from the home.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the name or charges for that person.