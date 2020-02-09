One dead after car crashes into home in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a car struck a home in North Charleston.

The accident happened on Saturday, February 8 at around 11:00 PM on Attaway Street.

According to troopers, a 2005 Buick LaCrosse was traveling on Attaway Street, ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a home.

One person inside the home was killed as a result of the crash.

The driver would flee from the scene.

The identity of the driver is unknown as of right now.

Anyone with information can contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at *HP (*47).

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.