One dead after car strikes a tree in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single vehicle accidents leaves one person dead in Dorchester County.

The accident happened on Saturday, February 22 on I-26 West near mile marker 179 at around 10:46 AM.

The car that was involved in the accident was a 2019 Buick Encore.

The car was traveling west on I-26 when it ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.

There were 3 occupants of the vehicle at the time.

The driver and front seat passenger were transported to the hospital.

The back seat passenger was killed as a result of the accident.

All of the people in the car were wearing seat belts.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.