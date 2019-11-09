One dead after early morning accident in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Colleton County on Cayce Road near Fiske Lane.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol to the scene of the crash at around 3:00 AM on Saturday, November 9.

The accident involved a 2006 Chevy pickup truck.

The truck was travelling westbound on Cayce Road and began to run over the right side of the road.

The driver over-corrected and ran over the left side of the road where the truck would strike a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and would be ejected from the vehicle and sustain fatal injuries .

The Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.