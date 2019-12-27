One dead after fatal hit and run on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a hit and run collision in Colleton County.

The accident occurred on I-95 southbound near mile marker 41.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the accident at around 8:55 AM.

A car collided with a pedestrian and fled from the scene.

The pedestrian died as a result of their injuries.

Troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle that is involved with the incident.

They are searching for a 2008-2015 White Volvo VN Tractor with damage to the passenger front.



Courtesy: SCHP

If you have any information, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating.