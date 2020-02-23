One dead after motorcycle struck by a car in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a motorcycle vs car accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that the accident happened at the intersection of US Highway 15 and US Highway 78 on Sunday, February 23 at around 3:00 PM.

The motorcycle was traveling east on US Highway 78 and the car was traveling north on US Highway 15.

The rider of the motorcycle disregarded the red light and was struck by the vehicle.

The rider was killed as a result of the accident and was not wearing a helmet.

Charges are not expected to be filed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.