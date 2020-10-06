One dead following car-vs-logging truck collision in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a car-vs-logging truck collision early Tuesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Scott J. Holbert (49) of Orangeburg died on scene near the intersection of Five Chop Road and Bass Drive in Santee around 5:30 a.m., after “the vehicle he was driving collided with the rear of a logging truck.”

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries due to impalement. The coroner ruled the manner of death as accidental.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.