One dead following car-vs-logging truck collision in Orangeburg

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: OCSO

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a car-vs-logging truck collision early Tuesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Scott J. Holbert (49) of Orangeburg died on scene near the intersection of Five Chop Road and Bass Drive in Santee around 5:30 a.m., after “the vehicle he was driving collided with the rear of a logging truck.”

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries due to impalement. The coroner ruled the manner of death as accidental.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES