CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person died following an early morning crash on I-526.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, the single-vehicle collision happened just before the Westmoreland Bridge.

The interstate was closed or some time, snarling traffic for many morning commuters. One lane was later reopened just before 8:00 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.