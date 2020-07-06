One dead following fatal collision on Givhans Ferry Rd.

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision on Givhans Ferry Rd. Saturday afternoon at 3:25 p.m.

According to officials, a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Givhans Ferry Rd. when they ran off the road to the right, over-corrected and ran off to the left and hit an embankment.

There were three people in the vehicle and the driver was left dead. The other two passengers were transported to Trident Medical Center where they are being treated for their injuries.

It is reported that none were wearing their seat belts.

