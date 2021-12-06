One dead following house fire on Seminole Way in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are conducting a fire investigation to determine the origin and cause of a fire that left one person dead Sunday evening in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department, the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a call at 7:09 p.m. reporting a house fire on Seminole Way. The North Charleston Fire Department and Dorchester County EMS responded to the incident.

First arriving firefighter found a two-story home with heavy fire coming the roof, said officials. Firefighters attempted to enter the home from multiple points but were unsuccessful.

Officials say that the home had a significant amount of contents throughout that made it impossible to enter and search the home. An exterior fire attach was initiated and continued throughout the incident.

Additional fire units were called to the scene to help with extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters accessed windows in the home to conduct a search from the outside. A victim was found during the process, said officials.

Firefighters assessed the victim and found him to be deceased.

A fire investigation into the origin and cause of the fire remains in progress.