One dead in possible auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has died following a possible auto-pedestrian collision.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to Dorchester Road and Park Gate Drive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a possible auto versus pedestrian crash.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they observed a victim lying in the roadway.

Deckard said the victim was deceased from the injuries sustained.

Officers are out at a residence near Ruff Road as part of a follow-up to this incident.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

