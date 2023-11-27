NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- One person has been arrested following a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in North Charleston.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Hunters Ridge Lane just before 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting, according to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD).

A deceased male was found inside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Donnie Fuller Jr., 30, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing.