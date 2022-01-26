One dog dead following early morning mobile home fire in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek Fire Department reported that one dog is dead following an early morning mobile home fire in Goose Creek.

According to officials, units arrived on scene to find a single wide mobile home with heavy fire conditions at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Units remained on scene until 5:30 a.m. completing extinguishment and overhaul.

Both occupants of the home were able to escape without injury, but one dog was reported dead as a result of the fire.

Investigation determined a space heater as the cause of the fire, said officials with the City of Goose Creek Fire Department.