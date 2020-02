CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a shooting in Charleston that left one person injured.

The shooting happened on Saturday, February 8 at around 2:00 PM at Sumter Street and Orr’s Court.

One person was shot in the hand and was transported to MUSC.

He is expected to be released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.