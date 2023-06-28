MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Oceanside Collegiate defensive lineman Ben Britton has received his calling to attend the United States Military Academy.

“I could talk all day about the non-football stuff, it just sets you up for the rest of your life going there. Everyone there is super successful,” said Britton.

After a recent visit, Ben verballed to Army, not initially seeking out a service academy, just an opportunity.

With a no nonsense, businesslike approach himself, Britton found that in West Point.

“When I got up there, it was just a bunch of guys like me I thought. I watched them lift one time and they’re all in the weight room going as hard as they can. Yelling and screaming the whole time, and that’s what I do.”

Britton’s position coach at OCA, Dave Sollazzo knows the rigors of the corps firsthand, having attended and coached at The Citadel.

“Going to a military academy, you have to have an off the chart work ethic. And he has the best work ethic that I’ve coached in 44 years, I really mean that. He’s in the top 10, put it that way,” Sollazzo said.

Ben’s work ethic in the weight room and on the field have his teammates looking up to him as a team captain.

“I think I just try to lead by example most of the time. Just do things the right way so everyone else continues to do that,” Ben Britton said.

Some of the most distinguished leaders in our country’s history have attended Army.

The leader of the Landsharks, could be the next one in line.