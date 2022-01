ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision Sunday night.

According to officials, a 1999 pickup truck was traveling west on SC-6 near Mccords Ferry Rd. when it struck a pedestrian walking west on SC-6 around 9:11 p.m.

The pedestrian was announced dead as a result of the crash, said officials.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.