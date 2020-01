HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a single-car accident.

Deputies say it happened just before 7:30 PM on Saturday, January 4 in the 5500 block of Highway 162.

The vehicle would roll over and collide into a ditch.

Deputies say Nathaniel Mungin Sr., 75, died at the scene.

There were no other passengers inside of the vehicle.

The accident shut down portions of Highway 162 for several hours.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division is investigating the crash.