One SC Fund: COVID-19 Response Fund awards more than $290K to Lowcountry organizations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 90 organizations across South Carolina will receive $2.9 million in funding through the One SC Fund: COVID-19 Response initiative.

The fund, which is housed through the Central Carolina Community Foundation, awarded nearly $290,000 to organizations in the Lowcountry.

The grants will help local and statewide efforts focused on access to vital health care and sustaining social supports as unemployment rises, according to a press release Monday.

Leaders say the One SC Fund: COVID-19 Response is a collaborative statewide response to food, shelter, health, and nonprofit sustainability needs in wake of the global health crisis.

The three core partners in the One SC Fund: COVID-19 Response — SC Grantmakers, TogetherSC, and United Way Association of SC — will be joined by dozens of local, regional and statewide organizations in implementing an expedient, efficient, and equitable use of the One SC Fund.

Local organizations to receiving funding include:

• East Cooper Community Outreach [ECCO]

• Edisto Indian Free Clinic

• Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach Services, Inc.

• Ridgeville Community Resource Center, Inc.

• South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED)

• South Carolina Association of Habitat Affiliates, Inc.

• Sumpter Free Medical Clinic dba Sumpter Free Health Clinic

• The Dee Norton Lowcountry Children’s Center, Inc.

• The Salvation Army of Charleston

• Trident United Way

Grants also have been awarded to statewide organizations including:

• Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of SC

• Eat Smart Move More

• Feeding the Carolinas

• Food Share

• Homeless Period Project

• SC Appleseed Legal Justice Center

• South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED)

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Spartanburg, SC, Inc. on behalf of coalition of SC non-profits serving the Latinx immigrant community of SC

“The grants will help address the needs surrounding the COVID-19 response with agencies serving individuals, youth and families,” said Mac Bennett, director of community impact and strategic initiatives at Cyberwoven, LLC. “We’re glad to be able to assist individuals and organizations that have been impacted by COVID-19 throughout the state in a variety of ways.”