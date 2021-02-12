Woman dies after early morning house fire in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. Paul Fire Department reports that one woman has died after an early morning house fire.

The call came in to dispatch around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning for a structure fire in the 5200 block of Rectory Rd.

According to Fire Chief Larry Garvin, when officials arrived on scene a heavy fire was coming from both the front and back of the home.



Courtesy of St. Paul Fire Department.

Four people were able to escape the fire and firefighters went in to rescue a woman who has now been pronounced dead.

Officials say EMS transported two individuals from the scene. One has been pronounced dead and there is still no word on the condition of the other person.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.