One80 Place asking for ‘move-in kit’ item donations ahead of Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- One80 Place is asking the community to help in the fight against homelessness in the Lowcountry by donating items for “move-in kits.”
“Move-in kits” are distributed to individuals and families each time they move into a home. The kits include kitchen, bath, cleaning, and bedroom items and are designed to ease the transition from the shelter to a new home.
The following items are needed for the kits:
*Note: The shelter only accepts new/unused items
Cleaning Kit Items
• Broom, dustpan, and mop
• Laundry basket and detergent
• Trash can
• Tall trash bags
• All-purpose cleaner
• Cleaning cloths
• Dish liquid
• Toilet brush and holder
• Paper towel, toilet paper
• Shower curtain, liner, and rings
Kitchen Kit Items
• Basic set of pots and pans
• Set of dishes (plates, bowls and cups)
• Set of silverware
• Serving utensils
• Kitchen knife
• Can opener
• Measuring cups
• Mixing bowls
• Dishcloths, potholder
• Peeler
• Plastic storage bags
Linen Kit Items
• Sheet set (twin or full)
• Towel sets (2)
• Standard pillow
One80 place also has an Amazon Wish List with additional needed items.
Donations can be dropped off during regular business hours at 35 Walnut St.