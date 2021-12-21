One80 Place asking for ‘move-in kit’ item donations ahead of Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- One80 Place is asking the community to help in the fight against homelessness in the Lowcountry by donating items for “move-in kits.”

“Move-in kits” are distributed to individuals and families each time they move into a home. The kits include kitchen, bath, cleaning, and bedroom items and are designed to ease the transition from the shelter to a new home.

The following items are needed for the kits:

*Note: The shelter only accepts new/unused items

Cleaning Kit Items

• Broom, dustpan, and mop

• Laundry basket and detergent

• Trash can

• Tall trash bags

• All-purpose cleaner

• Cleaning cloths

• Dish liquid

• Toilet brush and holder

• Paper towel, toilet paper

• Shower curtain, liner, and rings

Kitchen Kit Items

• Basic set of pots and pans

• Set of dishes (plates, bowls and cups)

• Set of silverware

• Serving utensils

• Kitchen knife

• Can opener

• Measuring cups

• Mixing bowls

• Dishcloths, potholder

• Peeler

• Plastic storage bags

Linen Kit Items

• Sheet set (twin or full)

• Towel sets (2)

• Standard pillow

One80 place also has an Amazon Wish List with additional needed items.

Donations can be dropped off during regular business hours at 35 Walnut St.