CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One80 Place has launched a new eviction prevention service line that connects at-risk renters with no-cost legal assistance and other services to help avoid homelessness.

Renters in the Charleston area who are at risk of being evicted can dial 2-1-1 where they will speak with a One80 Place representative who can help them navigate next steps, connect with legal assistance, and access some supportive services.

The prevention service line is a collaboration with the United Way Association of South Carolina’s 2-1-1 service.

“The new Eviction Prevention line will allow our team to intervene at a critical point before an individual loses their housing, when we have an opportunity to help them stabilize financially and potentially avoid eviction,” said Stacey Denaux, Chief Executive Officer of One80 Place. “Understanding the rules and procedures of the eviction process can be confusing and overwhelming, but people do not have to navigate it alone. All they have to do is dial 2-1-1 and we’ll be there to help.”

The new phone system is just another way One80 Place said it is implementing the Eviction Protection Program (EPP) – an initiative of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to prevent evictions from reaching the courts and diverting existing cases from formal legal proceedings.

One80 Place’s Court Navigators will receive referrals through the Eviction Prevention line to help callers connect to supportive services based on individual needs.

The nonprofit is collaborating with South Carolina Legal Services, Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services and Charleston Legal Access to provide legal representation and expand housing courts in Berkeley, Dorchester, Richland and Lexington counties.